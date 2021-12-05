The Vikings lost to the previously winless Lions on Sunday, marking one of the worst defeats under coach Mike Zimmer. From Ford Field, Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the Vikings defense folding in another end-of-half situation under Zimmer.
Most Read
-
Peterson returns to practice as Vikings prepare for Thursday game
-
How Vikings pass defense woes started before Lions' winning drive
-
Neal: More perplexing football puts Vikings closer to facing ugly reality
-
Steelers scouting report: Roethlisberger in final season?
-
Buzzer beaten: Needing one last stop, Vikings allow the Lions to win, at last