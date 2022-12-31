There might not be a Vikings player who wants to end the Packers' playoff chances more on Sunday than edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, the former Green Bay defender who hasn't minced words about his excitement to face his former team this season.

Smith, who has 10 sacks in 15 games for the Vikings, declined multiple interview requests this week. But edge rusher Danielle Hunter said it's not only Smith, but also former Packers coaches on the Vikings staff, Mike Pettine and Mike Smith, who are looking forward to asserting their NFC North champion status at Lambeau Field.

Smith, Hunter and the Vikings' surging pass rush will play a key role in trying to cool Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' three-game winning streak.

"He's been really focused," Hunter said of Smith on Friday. "Him and some of our people that came from there, you know, this is their former team, so they know what to expect. It's something they're looking forward to."

The Vikings defense had its second-most productive assault on a quarterback in Sunday's victory over the Giants. They levied 10 hits, including three sacks, on quarterback Daniel Jones. Only Dolphins quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson took more hits from Vikings defenders in a game this season.

Rodgers has successfully avoided pressure as of late. Only the Buccaneers' Tom Brady and Eagles' Jalen Hurts have been pressured less than Rodgers (22.4%) from Weeks 13-16, which spans the Packers' current winning streak, per Pro Football Focus.

Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell has called more blitzes recently to reignite the Vikings pass rush. But Rodgers "has seen everything," Hunter said, and can be tough to trick with extra rushers.

Smith, Hunter and the Vikings' four-man pass rush might have to carry the load. Rodgers was sacked four times, including once by Smith, in the Vikings' season-opening victory over the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"He has all his [run-pass options] and his mechanisms," Donatell said of Rodgers, "and he has one of the quickest releases we've seen in years."

The Vikings are catching a hobbled Packers offense. Rodgers told Green Bay reporters this week that fluid accumulated in his knee after taking a sack at Miami last week, leading to limited practice work. Standout rookie receiver Christian Watson (hip) is listed as questionable after one practice on Friday.

Green Bay will have left tackle David Bakhtiari, who is returning Sunday for the first time since an appendectomy earlier this month.

"We've gone against him," Hunter said. "Z's gone against him in practice when he was over there, so it's nothing we're not used to. We know what he brings to the table and we're definitely game-planning for all those guys."

Teammates and coaches expect Smith to bring even more intensity to this matchup.

"You know how competitive he is," Donatell said. "You know the energy he plays with. I'm sure when he steps on that field, you know, the familiarity of that will pump him up another notch."