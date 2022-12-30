Vikings center Garrett Bradbury has been ruled out for a fourth consecutive game due to the lower back injury that has kept him out since the Dec. 4 victory over the Jets. Defensive lineman James Lynch has also been ruled out, after reaggravating a shoulder injury last week against the Giants.

Center Austin Schlottmann will get another start Sunday in Green Bay, where his pre-snap communication with the offensive line will be key once again. The Packers blitz more — on 34.1% of passing plays, according to Pro Football Reference — than any defense outside of last week's opponent, the Giants.

"He's feeling better," coach Kevin O'Connell said of Bradbury on Friday. "It's just a matter of getting him back into a full workload and seeing how he can respond down the stretch here. We want to make sure that when he's able to go, and hopefully having a few more games out in front of us, that when he's able to go that he's back full."

Left guard Ezra Cleveland is expected to play after being limited this week by a shoulder injury.

Youth movement continues?

Linebacker Eric Kendricks cited his hip injury, which limited him in practices last week, when asked about rotating out for rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah against the Giants. Kendricks, who is no longer on the injury report, said he didn't know whether starters nursing recent injuries — like him, linebacker Jordan Hicks (ankle) and safety Harrison Smith (neck) — would continue to rotate against the Packers.

Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell reiterated that coaches are also still looking to evaluate younger players, "and maybe they can get a role for the playoffs." Third-year safety Josh Metellus, rookie defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo and Asamoah have played more this month.

"We do know we're in the tournament with a home game," Donatell said. "We want to take some of their workload off so they can be fresh for the playoffs. The second thing is we want to look at young talent. We can accomplish both."

'He's a baller'

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who has made nine starts this season, is not on the Vikings injury report for the first time since suffering a high ankle sprain in the Nov. 6 victory at Washington. But it doesn't sound like he will get his starting job back. Cornerback Duke Shelley has played a significant role in five consecutive games, including three starts, and is building confidence among teammates.

"He's a baller," cornerback Patrick Peterson said of Shelley. "He continues to play his role until his number is called, and when you have a guy that's always ready when your number is called, it's hard to deny those types of players. ... Happy to have him in the starting lineup and continue to hopefully have some great play."