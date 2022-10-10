In one of the more underrated scenes in "Bull Durham" — arguably the best sports movie of all-time, at least in my opinion — Tim Robbins' naive young character Nuke LaLoosh explains to Kevin Costner's crusty older character Crash Davis, "I love winning, man. I (expletive) love winning. You know what I'm saying? It's like, better than losing."

Their minor league baseball team, the Durham Bulls, was riding a hot streak after a long stretch of losing.

Combined with Vikings special teams coach Matt Daniels' excellent opening press conference monologue last week, when explained the difference between hating to lose and loving to win, we have the perfect backdrop for what transpired in the NFC North on Sunday.

As Patrick Reusse and I talked about on Monday's Daily Delivery podcast, the Vikings started off winning pretty, grabbing a 21-3 lead over the Bears.

But Minnesota wound up needing a fourth quarter rally (again) for its third win in a row in a 4-1 start. The Packers played a nearly identical game until the end, losing 27-22 to the Giants in London to fall to 3-2.

We have paid a great deal of attention so far this year to the "how" when it comes to the Vikings. I don't think they've played a great full game yet: one great half against the Packers, one great half against the Bears and three really good fourth quarters. They probably need to find another gear at some point to establish more consistency when they face even better teams with more on the line.

But let's not underrate the "what." They're 4-1. Having a 17-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in your fourth-quarter bag is a very nice thing to reach for when you need it.

Winning hard or ugly is the nature of the NFL — and it certainly beats the alternative of losing in any fashion.

Just ask the Packers.

They led the Giants 17-3 in the first half and 20-10 at the break. New York rallied to lead 27-20 late, but Green Bay had the ball deep in Giants territory late with at least a chance to tie. Instead, third- and fourth-down passes from Aaron Rodgers were batted down and the Packers lost.

Contrast these quotes ...

Vikings safety Harrison Smith: "We're winning games, which is awesome. I do not take that for granted."

Packers corner Jaire Alexander: "I ain't worried, but if we lose next week, then I'll be worried."

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: "Frankly, I don't like all this conversation about losing next week."

A lot can happen between now and the end of a 17-game season. But I can practically guarantee that "how" the Vikings won games in the first five weeks will fade from consciousness. All that matters in the end is results.

And as Nuke LaLoosh can tell you, winning is better than losing.