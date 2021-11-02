Introduction: It's Tuesday Morning Nickelback time, with a deep dive into the Vikings and the Gophers football team.

2:00: Vikings writer Andrew Krammer tries to help answer the big question of the week during our film review segment. What went wrong with the Vikings' offense against Dallas on Sunday night, and who is to blame? Within the context of that question is another important one: Is there anything that can be done to fix it?

11:00: My Least Favorite Team is My Favorite Team does not miss its mark this week. The Vikings let Dallas hang around and the defense had an opportunity to be the hero of the game. But like so many other times this season, that side of the ball couldn't get it done when it mattered most.

23:00: Gophers football writer Randy Johnson joins the show for a happier subject. Minnesota has won four games in a row and controls its destiny in the Big Ten West. Showdowns with Iowa and Wisconsin loom later this month.

