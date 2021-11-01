Patrick Reusse and Michael Rand break down the pain of the latest Vikings debacle, a 20-16 Sunday Night Football loss to Dallas and backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Minnesota had all the advantages in this game but still couldn't deliver a victory that it very much needed. Afterward, wide receiver Adam Thielen revealed frustration — echoed by countless fans — at how the Vikings seem to just let teams hang around in games.

15:00: In happier Minnesota sports news, the Gophers football team clobbered Northwestern 41-14 on Saturday, setting up a final four games in which they control their own destiny. They are 4-1, alone atop the Big Ten West standings, with big games against Iowa and Wisconsin (both 3-2) in their last four.

22:00: Houston extended the World Series with an improbable rally in Atlanta. The Timberwolves can stop teams but suddenly can't score. And a big win for Minnesota United.

