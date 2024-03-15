Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Vikings said goodbye to quarterback Kirk Cousins, pass rusher Danielle Hunter and several other free agents this week. In their first wave of signings, they emphasized defensive playmakers and brought in a new lead running back they are quite familiar with and a quarterback who is Cousins' presumptive replacement (just don't call him a bridge quarterback).

The flurry of signings was the Vikings' biggest splash in free agency since Kwesi Adofo-Mensah became general manager in 2022. Two years into their stewardship of the team's football fortunes, Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell have finally gained autonomy. Their financial situation is as free of obstructions as ever, and they are staring at a bright, open future. Their breakups with Cousins and Hunter, two of the final links to the Rick Spielman-Mike Zimmer era, made it as clear as ever the Vikings' decision-makers are setting out on their own.

Get to know five of the newest Vikings