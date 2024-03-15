New Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman felt the love this week after he became a coveted free agent by his hometown team.

Cashman, the former Eden Prairie and Gophers star, signed a three-year deal worth up to $25.5 million during the first wave of NFL free agency. He was one of three defenders that the Vikings agreed to terms with just hours into the NFL's negotiating window on Monday.

A wave of messages from family, friends and old friends soon followed.

"I was overwhelmed," Cashman said Thursday. "I've had the same phone number since I was 16, so I had people I hadn't seen or heard from since high school congratulating me. That's what made it so special. What this is all about is the people that love you and support you and get to share the experience and enjoy the ride with you."

"Even as the days progress, my excitement continues to grow," he added. "I just wake up every day like, damn, I'm a Minnesota Viking now. You can't draw it up or ask for it any better."

Vikings free agency tracker

First, Cashman will serve as a local tour guide for the team's new defensive free-agent signings, who include his former Texans teammate Jonathan Greenard and former Dolphins edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel.

"He's going to take me out a couple times," said Greenard, who agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal. "It's going to be good."

Cashman left Minnesota in 2019 as a fifth-round draft pick by the New York Jets. Five years later, he's returning as a projected starter after a breakout season with the Texans.

His run with the Jets lasted three injury-marred seasons. Last year, he turned a career-high 13 starts into a Texans-leading 106 combined tackles (56 solo), five pass deflections, two sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Cashman said staying healthy made the difference.

"It was great to be able to play multiple spots at the linebacker level," he added. "I think that really allowed me to showcase my versatility and my IQ of the game. I definitely have to give a shoutout to [Texans coach] DeMeco Ryans and his staff."

Greenard, an edge rusher, played two seasons in Houston with Cashman, who brings a history of relaying defensive play calls. Last year's man in the huddle for the Vikings, linebacker Jordan Hicks, left in free agency for a two-year deal with the Browns.

"We had our best games when he was our communicator," Greenard said. "He made everybody kind of calm down and not get too stressed in loud environments, which we're going to be in playing in U.S. Bank."

Cashman is already operating through the crowd noise in his return home.

"I keep telling everyone there's not enough words to describe my excitement," he said. "I'd say it's a little overwhelming trying to take it all in, but it's going to be special just because I get to share this moment with my loved ones, my family, my friends. I don't think I've ever been this excited to get ready and start an offseason program. I'm itching, I'm antsy. That's a good sign."