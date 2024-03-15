Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The NFL awarded compensatory draft picks recently to teams that lost key free agents, coaches and executives in 2023. The Vikings received none, leaving them with nine selections in next month's NFL draft.

Two of those picks will be in the first round, at least for now, after Friday's trade with Houston.

Still, the Vikings have only two picks in the top 100 in this year's draft, which will be held April 25-27 in Detroit. The Vikings don't have a second-rounder after Friday's trade or a third-rounder, which was sent to Detroit as part of the trade for tight end T.J. Hockenson in 2022.

The Vikings' first-round picks are now 11th and 23rd. They have twice drafted in the top 11 over the past 10 years, selecting linebacker Anthony Barr with the ninth overall pick in 2014 and cornerback Trae Waynes at No. 11 the following year.

Vikings' 2024 draft picks

First round: No. 11 overall, No. 23

Fourth round: No. 108, No. 129

Fifth round: No. 157, No. 167

Sixth round: No. 177

Seventh round: No. 230, No. 232



