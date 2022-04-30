The NFL draft resumes this morning with the final four rounds. The picks come fast, and we'll have updates on who the Vikings are taking and more. You can tap on the links below for a guide that will help you follow the Vikings, the rest of the NFL and the latest from our Star Tribune football crew and others.

Round-by-round: First | Second | Third | Fourth | Fifth | Sixth | Seventh

Star Tribune on Twitter: Ben Goessling | Mark Craig | Andrew Krammer

Star Tribune Vikings/NFL page

TV: Ch. 5

Radio: 1500AM and Sirius/XM Ch. 88

Team-by-team picks

Top prospects by college, position or draft status

NFL.com mock drafts

Vikings picks made and remaining

Star Tribune highlights:

Vikings' top pick Cine thrives on playing a physical game

After flurry of trades, Vikings take cornerback, offensive lineman, linebacker in Day 2 of draft

Craig: Deals by Vikings creating wrong kind of buzz

Seattle takes U defensive end Mafe in second round

After trade with Vikings, Packers draft NDSU receiver Watson in second round

Dalvin Hill's brother drafted by Buffalo

Vikings select Georgia safety Lewis Cine in the first round

Details on every pick from the first round

Jim Souhan was uninspired with the Vikings decision to trade the No. 12 pick

Winning over fans will take time for new regime

The modern NFL Draft is a lot different than in Bud Grant's day

Goessling's complete Vikings mock draft

Vikings position-by-position draft previews

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: New Vikings GM makes his mark

Nine with Minnesota ties to watch

Access Vikings draft podcast



