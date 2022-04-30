The Vikings enter Saturday's final rounds of the NFL draft with five selections, giving General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah more options to perhaps add a receiver, tight end or defensive lineman.

Minnesota has at least one pick in each round on Saturday, including the fourth-round pick (No. 122 overall) acquired from the Colts during Friday night's trade up in the second round to take Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. The Vikings did not have a fourth-round pick entering the draft. They also have picks in the fifth (No. 156), sixth (No. 184, No. 191) and seventh rounds (No. 250).

Their draft picks so far are safety Lewis Cine, Booth, guard Ed Ingram and linebacker Brian Asamoah. The Vikings made nearly as many draft-day trades (three) as selections (four) through the first three rounds.

"It's a great start," Vikings director of college scouting Mike Sholiton said. "We've got a busy day [Saturday] and we'll hopefully be adding some more high-character guys who fit our parameters. It's been active, so it'll be interesting to see what Day 3 looks like."

After addressing the secondary with the top two picks, Adofo-Mensah could stay on that side of the ball with a defensive lineman or two.

If the team is looking for edge depth, Miami-Ohio's Dominique Robinson is a quick, 6-5 athlete who was recruited as a receiver by the RedHawks. He's projected as a rush-and-cover fit for outside linebacker in the 3-4 defense the Vikings are now running under defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.

The Vikings could take a long-term view and add depth at defensive tackle, where Dalvin Tomlinson and Armon Watts are entering contract years. Oklahoma's Perrion Winfrey, Iowa State's Eyioma Uwazurike and Central Florida's Kalia Davis could be intriguing options in the final rounds.

What about a receiver? Seventeen were drafted in the first three rounds, and Boise State's Khalil Shakir might be the top prospect available. He was a competitive and versatile weapon for the Broncos, returning kickoffs and punts, taking handoffs and leading his team with 1,117 receiving yards. Mississippi State's Makai Polk is a 6-3-target who produced with 105 catches last fall in a pass-happy offense. The 20-year-old receiver may just be getting started.

The Vikings could also use depth at tight end, where the team's top two players — Irv Smith Jr. and Johnny Mundt — are coming off knee surgeries, and only Mundt is currently signed beyond this season. Four tight ends were drafted on Friday night, leaving San Diego State's Daniel Bellinger, Washington's Cade Otton and Iowa State's Charlie Kolar among the best remaining.