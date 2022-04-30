Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah made another flurry of draft-day trades, this time starting with his mentor and Browns general manager Andrew Berry during Saturday's fourth round.

The Vikings moved up to take a third defensive back — Missouri corner Akayleb Evans — by sending their fifth-round pick (No. 156) and a 2023 fourth-round pick to Cleveland.

Evans (6-foot-2, 197 pounds) spent four years at Tulsa before transferring last season to Missouri, where he had six pass deflections, two forced fumbles and an interception in 11 games. He joins fellow rookie defensive backs Lewis Cine, a first-round pick, and cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., a second-round pick, in the Vikings' revamped secondary.

Adofo-Mensah executed a fifth trade of this draft later in the fourth round, moving back in a deal with the Raiders that sent picks No. 122 and No. 250 to Las Vegas in exchange for No. 126 and No. 227. The Vikings effectively moved back four spots in the fourth round to jump up 23 spots in the last round.

The Vikings then sent that fourth-round pick (No. 126) back to the Raiders in exchange for two fifth-round picks at No. 165 and No. 169.

With the 165th pick, the Vikings drafted Gophers edge rusher Esezi Otomewo, an All-Big Ten honorable mention last season with 4.5 tackles for losses and three sacks in 13 starts. He was roommates with fellow Gophers edge rusher Boye Mafe, who was drafted in the second round by the Seahawks on Friday night.

Otomewo (6-foot-5, 282 pounds) is a big and long-limbed prospect who could still have some untapped potential, and perhaps move inside of the Vikings' new 3-4 front as part of the three downed linemen in that scheme.

The Vikings then used the 169th pick to draft running back Ty Chandler out of North Carolina. Chandler, 23, was a four-year contributor at Tennessee before transferring to the Tar Heels last season, when he was named second-team All-ACC with 1,092 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

Only two running backs clocked faster 40-yard dash times at the NFL Scouting Combine than the speedy Chandler, who needed 4.38 seconds.