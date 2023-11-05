Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ATLANTA — As Jaren Hall makes his first start for the Vikings at quarterback on Sunday, he won't have left tackle Christian Darrisaw to protect him.

The Vikings made Darrisaw inactive for their game against the Falcons, after he was downgraded to questionable on Saturday because of a groin injury. David Quessenberry, the No. 2 left tackle on the depth chart, will likely start in Darrisaw's place.

The Vikings also deactivated safety Lewis Cine, scratching the 2022 first-round pick for the third time in four weeks after he returned from his hamstring injury, and ruled out linebacker Brian Asamoah II, wide receiver Jalen Nailor and running back Kene Nwangwu after all three were listed as questionable this week.

Defensive lineman Dean Lowry had already been ruled out on Friday with a groin injury.

Here is the full list of Sunday's inactives:

Vikings: LT Christian Darrisaw, S Lewis Cine, RB Kene Nwangwu, WR Jalen Nailor, TE Nick Muse, LB Brian Asamoah II, DE Dean Lowry

Falcons: WR Drake London, QB Logan Woodside, S DeMarcco Hellams, FB Keith Smith, OL Jovaughn Gwyn, DL Travis Bell, DL Joe Gaziano