Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw won't be on the field to protect their rookie quarterback. Brian Asamoah II, Kene Nwangwu and Lewis Cine are also out.

Vikings rookie Jaren Hall will make his first start for a team that's won its last three and decided to keep its roster together after losing Kirk Cousins.

Vikings rookie quarterback Jaren Hall isn't guaranteed more than one start, but, "You can't look at one game or one opportunity like it's your last," he said.

Jaren Hall, and maybe other QBs, will get a chance to keep the Vikings' winning streak alive and show he deserves the role. If the new faces under center don't claim the job, the team should bring back Kirk Cousins.

This week's reader questions focus on expectations: how many QBs they should expect the Vikings to use and what should be expected from the run game.

If Atlanta blitzes Jaren Hall, who will get his first NFL start Sunday, the Vikings will try to counter with the running game, a moving pocket and targeting tight ends.

Vikings film review: Without Kirk Cousins, weak running game will be under pressure to produce The Vikings have one of the worst rushing attacks in the NFL, but running the ball well will be critical to avoiding third-and-long situations for their new QB.

Vikings needed Joshua Dobbs, and here's why he could succeed in Minnesota The flag flying above Vikings headquarters is purple, not white. The team went out and got the quarterback it needed.

GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah says Vikings plan to 'keep going the way we're going' Tuesday's NFL trade deadline was more notable for what the Vikings didn't do — make a big move to replace Kirk Cousins or deal Danielle Hunter.

Five things to know about new Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs Joshua Dobbs, 28, has a degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Tennessee. He had started every game for the Cardinals this season for the injured Kyler Murray.

Vikings expect Joshua Dobbs to be ready to be backup QB against the Falcons Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said new quarterback Joshua Dobbs has absorbed enough of the playbook already to run the offense.

Quarterback chaos? That's been the formula for great Vikings seasons The assumption might be that the Vikings' season is in peril because of Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury. But history suggests the fun and winning could just be beginning.

Ex-Vikings GM Rick Spielman content watching NFL trade deadline from Sanibel Island Rick Spielman says he has no interest in returning to an NFL front office. He's too happy, too sun-splashed and too busy with media side jobs for bitterness.

Podcast: How many games will the Vikings win without Kirk Cousins? Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your questions about the outlook for the rest of this season without Kirk Cousins, the running back rotation, the trade deadline and more in this episode.

Vikings' Danielle Hunter wins top NFC defensive honor, says he wasn't concerned about trade talk Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month after getting five sacks in five games in October. Jordan Addison also won a rookie award.

New Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs is 'not too surprised about anything' as he joins his seventh NFL team Joshua Dobbs had just moved into a home in Phoenix with his belongings recently delivered from Cleveland when he was traded to Minnesota on Tuesday.