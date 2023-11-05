The Falcons play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Vikings vs. Falcons: Watching and following the game

November 04, 2023 - 10:27 PM

See the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.

Vikings-Falcons inactives: Left tackle Christian Darrisaw out with injury for Jaren Hall's first start

Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw will his second game of the season.

— Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press

November 05, 2023 - 10:53 AM

Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw won't be on the field to protect their rookie quarterback. Brian Asamoah II, Kene Nwangwu and Lewis Cine are also out.

Ben Goessling's Vikings-Falcons preview and prediction: Who wins the battle of the backups?

Key players for Sunday’s Vikings-Falcons game include, clockwise from top left, Atlanta rookie running back Bijan Robinson, Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter, Vikings rookie QB Jaren Hall and Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke.

— Star Tribune illustration

November 04, 2023 - 3:02 PM

Vikings rookie Jaren Hall will make his first start for a team that's won its last three and decided to keep its roster together after losing Kirk Cousins.

Jaren Hall's moment has arrived. The Vikings say he's ready.

Jaren Hall, drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round out of BYU in April, described himself as “a very chill individual.”

— Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

November 04, 2023 - 10:47 AM

Vikings rookie quarterback Jaren Hall isn't guaranteed more than one start, but, "You can't look at one game or one opportunity like it's your last," he said.

Kirk Cousins returns? Vikings' smartest move after 10-week QB carousel could be a recommitment

We could see this scene from last summer again in the future: Kirk Cousins in the foreground, Jaren Hall in the background — both Vikings.

— Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune

November 04, 2023 - 10:53 AM

Jaren Hall, and maybe other QBs, will get a chance to keep the Vikings' winning streak alive and show he deserves the role. If the new faces under center don't claim the job, the team should bring back Kirk Cousins.

Vikings mailbag: How many quarterbacks will play? What is realistic for Jaren Hall?

Vikings quarterbacks Sean Mannion (19), Jaren Hall (16) and Joshua Dobbs (15) at practice on Thursday at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

— Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

November 03, 2023 - 7:51 PM

This week's reader questions focus on expectations: how many QBs they should expect the Vikings to use and what should be expected from the run game.

Vikings' Jaren Hall says he's 'very chill.' Will the Falcons send extra pressure to rattle him?

Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall is expected to make his first NFL start Sunday against Atlanta. “I think I’m a very chill individual,” he said.

— Mike Roemer, Associated Press

November 02, 2023 - 6:54 AM

If Atlanta blitzes Jaren Hall, who will get his first NFL start Sunday, the Vikings will try to counter with the running game, a moving pocket and targeting tight ends.