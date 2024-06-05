New Vikings running back Aaron Jones played with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Davante Adams for six of his seven seasons in Green Bay. So he's familiar with the gravitational pull that a star receiver can have on a defense, and how that extra attention — like two deep safeties instead of one — can open running lanes for him.

During Jones' first week of practices with Justin Jefferson, who on Monday signed a four-year, $140 million extension, they were already looking forward to that kind of relationship.

Jones said he told Jefferson on Tuesday, "'Man, I'm ready to get on the field with you. You're going to make my job easier.'

"He's like, 'Nah, you're going to make my job easier.' I guess that's what we're here for to make each other's jobs easier. He's going to take some attention off me and hopefully I can do the same for him."

Jones, 29, was cut by the Packers in March after declining a second pay cut in as many years. He quickly signed a one-year deal with the Vikings, pairing a Pro Bowl talent with a lackluster run game. The Vikings' rushing attack has ranked 23rd and 26th in yards per carry during head coach Kevin O'Connell's two seasons.

Jones, who also has over 2,000 career receiving yards, said he can learn from Jefferson, too.

"I just got to kind of sit and watch him and some of the routes he runs," Jones said. "We may have similar concepts where I may be running something similar to him. So just kind of watching him, watching Jordan Addison; both of those guys, I think they're special receivers."

What does Jones think this offense can achieve?

"It really excites me," Jones said. "I played with a No. 1 receiver and now being here with a No. 1 receiver, and then two No. 1s if you ask me, three No. 1s, sorry let's keep going – you throw T.J. [Hockenson] in there. It's just like who are you going to guard?"

"I think the matchups we can get against the defense are pretty much always going to be in our favor," he added, "and I think it's going to be hard to stop."