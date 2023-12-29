At cornerback for the Vikings, starter Byron Murphy Jr. could miss a second consecutive game on Sunday night against the Packers, rookie Mekhi Blackmon returned to Thursday's practice and starter Akayleb Evans is expected to return to the lineup after a brief benching at the end of Sunday's loss to the Lions.

Blackmon, who missed Wednesday's practice because of a left shoulder injury suffered against Detroit, wore a red noncontact jersey at the beginning of Thursday's session. He was listed as a limited participant. Murphy is dealing with a knee injury from Dec. 16 in Cincinnati. He was not spotted at the team's indoor fieldhouse during the roughly 10-minute period open to reporters.

Evans will "be back out there" against the Packers, according to coordinator Brian Flores, after he was benched in the fourth quarter. A review of Evans' last drive showed he was the nearest defender during two catches for 40 yards by Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, as well as an 11-yard grab by Lions receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones that converted a third down in the same touchdown drive.

With the Vikings already without Murphy and Blackmon, Evans, the 2022 fourth-round pick, was replaced by undrafted rookie Jaylin Williams, who made his NFL debut after being elevated from the practice squad. Williams drew what safety Camryn Bynum called a "phantom" pass interference penalty on a late drive that helped Detroit drain the clock.

Flores said he's not concerned about Evans' confidence after coaches pulled him.

"Akayleb is a confident kid," Flores said. "In that moment, it was really more about the group and the unit and trying to get a little different spark. He's a confident kid. He's obviously played well over the course of the season. We have a lot of confidence in him, and he'll be back out there this week."

Addison practices; Nailor still out

Receiver Jordan Addison moved deliberately and did not run in front of reporters during his return to practice Thursday. He was listed as limited because of a left ankle injury suffered against the Lions. Coach Kevin O'Connell said this week Addison has a chance to play Sunday.

The Vikings still do not have receiver Jalen Nailor, who has been sidelined for a third consecutive week because of a Dec. 10 concussion and helmet-to-helmet hit. Safety Theo Jackson (toe) and defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (ankle) also did not practice.

Three others remain limited: running back Alexander Mattison (ankle), linebacker Troy Dye (wrist) and defensive tackle Sheldon Day (ankle). Dye, a special teams contributor, practiced in a red non-contact jersey with an apparent cast on his right wrist.

Three Packers were out of Thursday's practice: linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (neck), and receivers Christian Watson (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ankle). Starting tackle/guard Elgton Jenkins (shoulder/knee) returned and was limited.

Changing stripes

Former Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson, who began as an undrafted rookie and started 27 of 68 games played in Minnesota from 2017-2020, has become a key special teams player for the Packers. Wilson has played 28 games for Green Bay over the past two seasons.

"It's no surprise he's stuck around," said Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr, who played four seasons with Wilson. "He's like a smaller Danielle [Hunter] in terms of body type, but he's just fast, is a smart guy and his work ethic is unmatched."

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander was suspended for Sunday's game for conduct detrimental to the team for inserting himself into last week's coin toss in Carolina. Alexander wasn't a chosen captain for that game (the Packers pick a set of captains every week).

Barr noticed Wilson at midfield.

"I saw him at the coin toss," Barr said, "so he's obviously regarded highly in that locker room as well."

'That's pretty normal'

Left guard Dalton Risner will be protecting a 12th different quarterback in his 72nd NFL start on Sunday. He's one of the few Vikings players used to this upheaval at the most important position. Risner blocked for eight different quarterbacks over four seasons in Denver. He has blocked for four passers in nine Vikings starts.

"I'm very used to this," Risner said. "It's always a roller coaster when you have different quarterbacks like this and injuries like we've had on this football team. … But it's still really awesome to be in December and playing important football."

How about his former team making another change this week by benching quarterback Russell Wilson?

"Another one, right?" Risner said. "That's pretty normal out there."