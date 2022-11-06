LANDOVER, MD. — Vikings safety Camryn Bynum kept his sense of humor about back judge Steve Patrick colliding with him during a 49-yard pass to Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel, turning what Bynum thought was a sure takeaway into a touchdown.

"It's just unfortunate," Bynum said from the visiting locker room at FedEx Field. "Running there, triple coverage, he throws up a duck and it's an easy interception, but the ref is somehow playing free safety better than me."

Patrick ran from midfield toward the sideline when he collided with Bynum, who fell short of defending the throw to Samuel near the goal line. Despite that fluky touchdown, Vikings defenders said they felt good about how they played. The win soothed what the second-year Bynum described as "the first time I've been angry on the field."

Bynum said Patrick apologized during the next series.

"I'm like I forgive you, it's fine. It's football," Bynum said. "I'm worried about the next series. After that play, I was over it."

NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson was asked if there's anything Patrick should've done differently on the play.

"I want to [assure] you that all officials are working to not be contacted by the players," Anderson told a pool reporter. "There are times where they can make adjustments and they normally do. They are all working and trying to avoid contact as best they can. It's just one of those unfortunate things out on the football field, occasionally officials do contact players."

Safety Harrison Smith danced around the topic.

"I'm not going to like necessarily comment directly on it because of some fines right now," Smith said. "But I've played football for almost 30 years and I've never seen that."