1. Rivera, Commanders looked like 'situational novices'

Washington's Ron Rivera owned a 190-8 advantage in games as an NFL head coach, yet he still got schooled by Kevin O'Connell and his "situational masters" in the Vikings' 20-17 victory at Washington on Sunday. Rivera's decision to challenge the spot on Taylor Heinicke's 9-yard run on second-and-10 with 1:41 left in the third quarter was a huge mistake. There was no evidence to overturn, and the benefit wasn't worth the risk of losing a second timeout after having blown one before running a failed fourth-and-1 play earlier. Down to one timeout, Rivera could only watch as O'Connell toyed with the clock and the Commanders in the closing minutes. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner needed a quicker pass or a run on that momentum-killing fourth-down stop. The final coaching-related blunder — getting flagged for hitting the long snapper with 1:52 left — sealed the loss because Rivera had only one timeout left.

2. Learn to live with an occasional Cousins interception

Kirk Cousins threw seven interceptions last season. He tossed his sixth one on Sunday. And, you know what? That's OK. Sunday's pick — a 26-yarder into the end zone with 14 seconds left in the first half — cost the Vikings a shot at a field goal and a 10-3 lead. But it was one of multiple examples on Sunday that Cousins is getting more comfortable letting his super-duper-star, Justin Jefferson, make special plays few others can against good corners in tight coverage. Former Gophers corner Benjamin St-Juste knocked the ball from Jefferson's grip and Danny Johnson intercepted. And that's OK. Cousins challenged St-Juste successfully early — including a 17-yard third-down completion on the opening touchdown drive — and late. Those of us who don't enjoy watching Kirk play it safe as Captain Checkdown need to live with the occasional pick if it means more opportunities for a weapon like Jefferson.

3. Right guard's broken! Calling for backup Reed!!

This old-school thinker can't believe he's suggesting a change on the offensive line during a six-game winning streak, but … This thought came to mind when Cousins was sprawled on the turf gasping for air and clutching his ribs after heaving a 47-yard completion to Jefferson: Rookie right guard Ed Ingram needs to sit for a bit. Daron Payne beat Ingram multiple times Sunday, including the crunching blow that sent Cousins to the sideline for one snap. In Cousins' five years with the Vikings, that's only the fifth play he has missed in a game that he's played in. He missed one game with COVID-19 last year and was rested for one game in 2019. Ingram, who has struggled in pass protection, gave up another sack to Payne early in the game. Backup Chris Reed has been inactive all season, but he's a veteran with 29 starts in 61 games.

4. Dantzler latest victim of awful rule change

Cam Dantzler made a play that looked exactly like the ones Antoine Winfield Sr. made routinely as perhaps the best run-stuffing cornerback to ever play the game. With 540 pounds of Commanders coming at him, Dantzler went low. He toppled 320-pound guard Trai Turner en route to stopping 220-pound running back Antonio Gibson for a 2-yard gain on second-and-14 from the Washington 19. Unfortunately for Dantzler, going low in that situation is now, believe it or not, a 15-yard personal foul for "illegal block." That was a big penalty that changed the first half. It flipped the field, causing the Vikings to go three-and-out inside their 10. Washington then capitalized with a field goal on a short field to trail 7-3 at the half. So, remember, Cam. Next time, to stay perfectly legal, the NFL says you need to let the guard run you over.

5. Hunter getting more comfortable

Danielle Hunter admitted before last week's game against Arizona that he's still not comfortable with Ed Donatell's 3-4 defense. But he repeated Donatell's mantras about being patient and trusting that the Vikings have the personnel to combine rush and coverage more effectively on a more consistent basis. "We'll get there," Hunter said. Hunter sacked spunky but physically limited Taylor Heinicke twice on Sunday. The second one, on third-and-7 with 6 minutes left, showcased the versatility and dominance this defense is capable of. Hunter lined up on the left edge. To his right was Za'Darius Smith, the NFL's defensive player of the week and month. Turner, the guard, blocked Smith, but Cornelius Lucas, a giant but lumbering right tackle, couldn't handle the pre-snap look or Hunter's post-snap speed. Smith didn't have a sack, but he was everywhere with three QB hits and two batted passes.