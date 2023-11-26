Kickoff: 7:15 p.m. Monday

7:15 p.m. Monday Where: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium TV: ESPN, ABC

ESPN, ABC Radio: KFAN-FM 100.3; Sirius/XM 225/820 (Vikings), 226/805 (Bears), 88 (Westwood One)

KFAN-FM 100.3; Sirius/XM 225/820 (Vikings), 226/805 (Bears), 88 (Westwood One) Line: Vikings by 2½

The five-game win streak that rehabilitated the Vikings' playoff chances began on Oct. 15 in Chicago. After a one-point loss to the Broncos last Sunday night, the Vikings will try to start a new streak at home against the Bears in a Monday night matchup before their long-awaited bye week.

Here's a look at what to expect between the Vikings and Bears on Monday night:

THE BIGGEST STORY LINE

Vikings try to get one more win before late bye: The Vikings' Week 13 bye is their second-latest in franchise history, behind only the Week 14 bye they had in 1991. They'll use the week off to rest a roster that's dealt with more injuries than it had last year, and likely to give Justin Jefferson one more week before bringing him back on Dec. 10 against the Raiders. A win would make the Vikings 3-0 in the division, and keep them in control of the NFC's sixth playoff spot before a five-game sprint that includes three NFC North matchups to conclude the season.

VIKINGS OFFENSE VS. BEARS DEFENSE

Vikings face Sweat for first time in Chicago: The Bears traded for former Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat on Oct. 31, adding a pass rusher that had 6½ sacks this season in Washington. He's in Chicago for the Bears' long-term building project, but he gives them a pass rusher the Vikings will have to be aware of, as he lines up primarily across from Brian O'Neill. The Bears had two sacks, including a strip sack of Kirk Cousins, in the first meeting between the teams, which came two weeks before they traded for Sweat.

Run game will be tested vs. Bears' front: The Vikings ran for a season-high 175 yards last Sunday in Denver, with Ty Chandler gaining 31 on a fake punt and Alexander Mattison running 18 times for 81 yards. They're likely to use the run as a measure of support for Joshua Dobbs again, but they'll have to be more effective than they were in the first meeting, when they gained only 46 yards on the ground. Bears opponents have posted successful runs on only 33.3% of their attempts, the third-lowest mark in the NFL.

VIKINGS DEFENSE VS. BEARS OFFENSE

Fields returns for second meeting vs. Vikings: In their first game against the Bears, the Vikings knocked Justin Fields out of the game with a thumb injury on a Danielle Hunter sack, forcing the Bears to turn to Tyson Bagent for the rest of the game and the next four weeks. Fields returned last week against Detroit, nearly leading the Bears to an upset win while running for 104 yards on 18 attempts. The rest of the Bears' season could become a referendum on Fields, given the fact Chicago is likely to have two top-10 picks in a quarterback-heavy draft this spring; a strong performance Monday night could help him make his case to remain in Chicago.

Herbert returns to Bears backfield: Running back Khalil Herbert, who'd run for 179 yards in the Bears' two games before missing the first meeting with the Vikings, has returned from ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve. He carried 16 times for the Bears in Detroit last week, and could get a large share of the work next to Fields in the backfield on Monday night.

INJURY REPORT

Vikings

Questionable: WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring), DT Khyiris Tonga (knee), CB Akayleb Evans (calf)

Bears

Out: LB Noah Sewell (knee)

Doubtful: RB D'Onta Foreman (ankle/shin), OL Larry Borom (illness)

Questionable: DB Tyrique Stevenson (ankle)

PREDICTION

The Bears forced four takeaways in Detroit last week, and if the Vikings team are as careless at home this week as it was in a three-turnover night in Denver, Chicago could have a chance to steal this one in prime time. The Vikings' defense took command of the last matchup between the two teams with three turnovers, though, and if the group can beat the Bears' protection unit again on its way to Fields, the Vikings should be able to win and head into their bye week at 7-5. Prediction: Vikings 24, Bears 17