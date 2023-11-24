Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your Vikings questions about the roster's development and needs, coordinator Brian Flores' defensive philosophy, the approach with quarterback Joshua Dobbs and more.

