U.S. Steel shares jumped nearly 29% Monday morning after the company said it rejected a $7.3 billion buyout offer from rival Cleveland-Cliffs — a deal that would dramatically shake up Minnesota's iron ore industry.

U.S. Steel, long an anchor of Iron Range mining, is essentially in play, and it could still end up being owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, the state's other taconite titan.

Cliffs and U.S. Steel control all six of the state's iron ore operations. Cliffs, which also has a long history in Minnesota, fully owns three of the six taconite mines, and U.S. Steel owns two. They jointly own Hibbing Taconite, with Cliffs' share 85% and U.S. Steel's 15%.

Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel Sunday announced it would "initiate a formal review process ... to evaluate strategic alternatives for the company," which translated from corporate speak means all or parts of the company may be sold.

In a press release, U.S. Steel said it has received "multiple proposals" ranging from the acquisition of "certain production assets to consideration for the whole company."

Soon after U.S. Steel's announcement, Cleveland-Cliffs Sunday disclosed that on July 28, it offered to buy U.S. Steel for $17.50 a share in cash plus 1.023 shares of Cliffs' stock per U.S. Steel share. The offer values U.S. Steel's stock at $35 a share, a 43% premium over its closing price Friday, Cliffs said.

Cleveland-based Cliffs also said it had received a letter from U.S. Steel saying the offer was "unreasonable," but that Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves still plans to pursue a deal.

"I do look forward to continuing to engage with U.S. Steel on a potential transaction, as I am convinced that the value potential and competitiveness to come out of a combination of our two iconic American companies is exceptional," Goncalves said in a press statement.

U.S. Steel did not acknowledge Cliffs in its initial announcement Sunday. But after Cliffs went public with its intentions, U.S. Steel disclosed it couldn't properly evaluate the offer because Cliffs wouldn't sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

"We were shocked to receive a letter on Friday, August 11, stating that you refused to sign the nearly completed NDA unless we agree to the economic terms of your proposal in advance," U.S. Steel David Burritt wrote in a letter to Goncalves.

Burritt wrote that U.S. Steel's board couldn't accept Cliffs half-cash-half-stock offer "without conducting a thorough and completely customary due diligence process ... Doing otherwise would be tantamount to accepting a price without knowing what it in fact represents."

Cliffs' stock was up over 6% Monday morning on the news.

Any merger of U.S. Steel and Cliffs would effectively create a monopoly on Minnesota iron ore — but it would not do so in the steel industry itself.

Cliffs and U.S. Steel dominate the traditional U.S. steelmaking industry, which turns taconite, coal and limestone into metal. But the blast furnace business accounts for less than 20% of the overall U.S. steel market. Mills that use electricity to fashion new steel from scrap account for the rest.

Still, U.S. Steel, in its letter to Cliffs released Sunday, said both companies would have to address "antitrust risk" from a combination of the two companies.

U.S. Steel, the nation's first company capitalized at over $1 billion, has a storied place in the annals of the Iron Range — and in U.S. industrial history generally.

Financier J.P. Morgan created the company in 1901, welding together Andrew Carnegie's steel making empire with two other steel companies and John D. Rockefeller's extensive iron ore interests in Minnesota.

U.S. Steel was long the largest force on the Iron Range, and today it owns Minntac in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin.

Cleveland-Cliffs' history on Minnesota's Iron Range dates to at least the 1910s. Cliffs long operated and partially owned iron mines, but today fully owns United Taconite in Eveleth, Minorca in Virginia and Northshore Mining in Babbitt and Silver Bay.

Under Goncalves, Cliffs vaulted into steelmaking bigtime in 2020, buying AK Steel for $1.1 billion and the U.S. operations of ArcelorMittal for $1.4 billion.