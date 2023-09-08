The Cafe Meow, where patrons can grab a cup of coffee as well as pet and adopt rescue cats, has moved from Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood to a new location in Roseville, opening Saturday.

The new Cafe Meow, just off Larpenteur Avenue and Lexington Parkway, has two main advantages over its old location on Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis, said owner Jessica Burge: more space, which means a capacity for more cats and more amenities for cats and staff; and more parking, which means easier cat visitation and transportation.

"We have outgrown that space in Minneapolis," Burge said. "It was just too small. And then the other [issue] is the road construction coming up and the removal of parking."

On the cafe side of The Cafe Meow in Roseville, the shop will sell coffee and merchandise, plus hosts cat-themed events such as "Catgo," a cat version of bingo, and opportunities to paint your cat on canvas. Through a set of doors, customers can visit the cats for a fee, which helps pay for their upkeep. Cats at the Roseville location are up for adoption through Here to the Rescue and No Kitten Left Behind, Burge said.

The Roseville shop's grand opening starts Saturday at 10 a.m. The first hour of cat visits is already booked, and Burge recommended making reservations to get in the rest of the day.

"If people want to guarantee that first day, I would highly suggest making a reservation. Otherwise, we should have walk-ins throughout the week and moving forward," Burge said.

The Cafe Meow also has a location in New Hope.

For more information, visit https://thecafemeow.com/.