Three days, seven classes, 14 teams. Here's where you can find scores, stories and more from the state high school football playoffs at U.S. Bank Stadium.
For play-by-play and score updates of the game in progress, tap here
Today's schedule:
10:30 a.m.: Wheaton-Herman-Norcross vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl (9-man)
1 p.m.: Spring Grove vs. Fertile-Beltrami (9 man)
4 p.m.: Simley vs. Rocori (4A)
7 p.m.: Lakeville South vs. Maple Grove (6A)
