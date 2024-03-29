Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: On a jam-packed episode of Daily Delivery, host Michael Rand starts with the brewing ownership drama with the Timberwolves. Glen Taylor announced Thursday that the Wolves and Lynx are no longer for sale after investors Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez missed a payment deadline to become majority owners. But Lore and A-Rod have a different version of the story.

7:00: On a normal day, the Twins winning their MLB opener and losing Royce Lewis to injury would have been the top story -- or at least shared the spotlight with the Gophers men's hockey team rallying to win 3-2 in the NCAA tournament.

12:00: Star Tribune high school sports editor Kevin Bertels joins Rand for a look at the impact of transfers on the prep sports landscape, particularly the recent boys' basketball state tournament.

32:00: Speaking of transfers, the Gophers have a bunch of players in the men's basketball transfer portal, threatening the progress are making as a program.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports



