Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The controversial Minneapolis rideshare plan that may send Uber and Lyft packing won't have an impact on your takeout order.

The plan, approved by the Minneapolis City Council earlier this month, would boost pay to ensure drivers earn the equivalent of the city's $15.57 minimum wage. Mayor Jacob Frey vetoed the ordinance, and the council subsequently voted to override the mayor's veto. Uber has already taken steps toward shutting down its only Twin Cities service center. The City Council may reconsider the pay ordinance.

Both Uber and Lyft have said they will leave the city on May 1.

However, the rideshare driver pay ordinance would not impact food delivery services like Uber Eats, which Uber operates.

"Only Uber's transportation network company is impacted by the ordinance. Other services like Eats, Charter and package will still be available," an Uber spokesperson said in an email.