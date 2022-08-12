The Twin Cities Pro-Am basketball league — a collection of pros and college players who have played for the last month at Minnehaha Academy — held its championship game in a packed gym Thursday night.

The game featured future Memphis Grizzlies teammates Tyus Jones and David Roddy, who played high school ball at Apple Valley and Breck before going on to college career stardom and turning pro.

Team Tyus also had former Gophers star Daniel Oturu, who has played for the Clippers and Raptors during the past two NBA seasons and is currently on the roster of the G League's Windy City Bulls.

We're going throwback here by rolling the video from Fresh Coast Hoops, a Twitter must-follow for local basketball fans, and not sharing the final score.

For those of you who remember NBA playoff games on "tape delay" back in the 20th Century, that's what we're going for here. If you need to know who won right away, forward to the end of the video.

For the rest of us, here's 19 minutes of game action between Team Tyus and the EC Playaz: