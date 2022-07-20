An NBA first-round draft choice returned to the Twin Cities after making his NBA Summer League debut and dropped 46 points at a high school where he used to compete.

No, it wasn't Chet Holmgren — even though he was in the building at Minnehaha Academy on Tuesday when Breck School graduate David Roddy, taken 23rd overall out and now with Memphis, put on a show during a Twin Cities Pro-Am summer league game.

Breck is one of Minnehaha's rivals in the Independent Metro Athletic Conference, a group of Twin Cities-area private schools,

The Twin Cities Pro-Am is a six-team league, comprised mainly of players with college and professional experience in NBA and foreign leagues. Tyus Jones heads up one of the teams in the league, which doesn't charge admission at Minnehaha's gym in south Minneapolis.

A caution: Attendance is often sporadic among the league's higher-profile players. So keep your expectations in check if you go. Roddy, for example, isn't expected to play again until the league playoffs next month, according to Abe Woldeslassie, the Macalester men's coach who runs the EC Playaz team that includes the former Colorado State star.

Here are highlights of Roddy's big game from @FreshCoastHoops, which scouts high school basketball in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

And here's another one, from three-point-range plus. (Roddy's team defeated the Lamb Chops 111-102.):

Holmgren, the seven-footer from Minnehaha Academy who was drafted second overall by Oklahoma City after one season at Gonzaga, isn't playing in the league. But he showed up to watch Tuesday.

Who is playing? Tap here for links to team rosters and schedules. League games run Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursday through the first week in August with the playoffs and championship game scheduled for the following week. Admission is free.



