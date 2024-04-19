Three-game series at Target Field

All games on BSN, 830 AM and 102.9 FM

Friday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.91 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (0-1, 2.60)

Saturday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Reese Olson (0-2, 3.86 ERA) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (0-1, 6.57)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Casey Mize (0-0, 4.11 ERA) vs. RHP Louie Varland (0-3, 8.36)

Tigers update: They are 10-9 and open a six-game road trip after finishing an eight-game homestand with a 9-7 loss to Texas on Thursday. The Tigers lost three of four games in the series with the Rangers. The homestand began with a four-game split with the Twins. The Tigers won the series opener last Friday and scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth to rally for a 4-3 victory in the series finale on Sunday. … Gio Urshela, who hit .285 in 144 games with the Twins in 2022, is hitting .294 in his first season with the Tigers. … IF/OF Andy Ibanez (left hamstring strain), who has been sidelined since April 8, was eligible to return from the 10-day injured list Thursday but isn't expected to be activated until Monday.

Twins update: They are 6-11 and were idle Thursday. This seven-game homestand follows a 2-5 road trip, which ended with a 4-2 loss to the Orioles on Wednesday in Baltimore. The Orioles outscored the Twins 22-9 to sweep the three-game series. … The Twins are 4-10 in April and have not won a series since opening the season by winning two of three in Kansas City. … Ryan allowed only one earned run and struck out 12 in six innings in the Twins' 11-5 victory over the Tigers in the first game of a doubleheader last Saturday. … OF Max Kepler (right knee contusion) began a rehab assignment with the Saints on Thursday. … RHP Jhoan Duran (right oblique strain) is expected to throw again Friday as he progresses in his rehab program.