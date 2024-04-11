Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Today's Twins game in Detroit against the Tigers has been postponed by bad weather. It will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader on Saturday afternoon that will start at noon.

The teams are next scheduled to play Friday in a game that starts at 5:40 p.m.

Thursday's scheduled pitching matchup of Twins righthander Pablo López (1-1, 2.84) vs. Tigers lefthander Tarik Skubal (1-0, 2.92) now moves to Friday. The likely pitchers for Saturday are Joe Ryan and Bailey Ober for the Twins; and Kenta Maeda and Jack Flaherty for the Tigers.







