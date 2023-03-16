FORT MYERS, Fla. — Joe Ryan allowed two runs over four innings and the Twins' bullpen contributed five shutout innings Thursday. But Josh Fleming and three Rays relievers kept the Twins off the scoreboard completely, and Minnesota lost at home for only the second time all spring, 2-0 to Tampa Bay.

Ryan, whose ERA stands at 3.24 in three starts, threw 62 pitches, striking out five and walking one. But Kyle Manzardo singled home a run with two outs in the third inning, and Rays shortstop Tristan Gray lined a first-pitch home run into the right-field seats in the fourth, handing Ryan the loss.

Tampa Bay's infield defense committed three errors in the cloudless Hammond Stadium sunshine, but the Twins could never capitalize, falling to 8-9-3 in Grapefruit League play. Minnesota managed only two hits, a Kyle Garlick double and a single by Nick Gordon, who was playing his first game since May 3.

The Twins remain home on Friday, facing Baltimore in a noon CT game.