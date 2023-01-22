Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Friday's acquisition of Pablo Lopez was the 14th trade executed by Derek Falvey to add pitchers who eventually started games for the Twins (assuming Lopez does; starts for Twins in parentheses; *-still with team).

2017

July 24: Jaime Garcia, Atl (1)

July 27: Gabriel Moya, Ari (6)

July 30: Dietrich Enns, NYY (1)

2018

Feb. 17: Jake Odorizzi, TB (66)

July 21: Devin Smeltzer, LAD (19)

July 30: Chase De Jong, Sea (4)

2020

Feb. 10: Kenta Maeda, LAD (32)*

2021

July 22: Joe Ryan, TB (32)*

July 30: Simeon Woods Richardson, Tor (1)*

July 30: John Gant, StL (7)

2022

March 13: Sonny Gray, Cin (24)*

April 7: Chris Paddack, SD (5)*

Aug. 2: Tyler Mahle, Cin (4)*

Since Derek Falvey's arrival before the 2017 season, five pitchers drafted by the Twins have started games for them.

Charlie Barnes (fourth round, 2017): 5.92 ERA in 9 G, 8 GS, 38 IP

Bailey Ober (12th, 2017): 3.82 ERA in 31 G, 31 GS, 148⅓ IP

Cole Sands (5th, 2018): 5.87 ERA in 11 G, 3 GS, 30⅔ IP

Josh Winder (7th, 2018): 4.70 ERA in 15 G, 11 GS, 67 IP

Louie Varland (15th, 2019): 3.81 ERA in 5 G, 5 GS, 26 IP