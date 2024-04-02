Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

MILWAUKEE — Louie Varland will start for the Twins today as they continue their season-opening road trip by playing the unbeaten Brewers at American Family Field.

First pitch is at 3:10 p.m. (BSN).

It's the home opener for Milwaukee, which swept a three-game series from the Mets over the weekend. The Twins won two of three in Kansas City.

Varland will face Brewers righthander Jakob Junis; both pitchers are making their season debuts.

Right fielder Max Kepler returns to the Twins lineup after missing action because of a sore knee. He'll hit cleanup, with Byron Buxton batting third and Carlos Correa fifth.

TWINS LINEUP

Edouard Julien, 2B

Alex Kirilloff, DH

Byron Buxton, CF

Max Kepler, RF

Carlos Correa, SS

Matt Wallner, LF

Carlos Santana, 1B

Willi Castro, 3B

Christian Vázquez, C

BREWERS LINEUP

Sal Frelick, CF

William Contreras, C

Christian Yelich, LF

Willy Adames, SS

Jake Bauers, 1B

Rhys Hopkins, DH

Oliver Dunn, 3B

Brice Turang, 2B

Jackson Chourio, RF