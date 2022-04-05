FORT MYERS, FLA. — Major League Baseball approved the use of PitchCom, a device that sends digital signals from catchers to pitchers by a computer-generated voice.

"I loved it," said Twins reliever Tyler Duffey after teams tried out the optional system in spring training. "It could change the way you work a little bit. Guys who go through their mental process will still do that, but the whole putting down fingers and trying to see them and what's he calling, that goes away. And that will speed things up."

Catchers wear a sleeve, which has nine buttons for pitch and location. The pitcher wears the signal receiver in his cap, the catcher in his helmet, and up to three fielders can also wear a receiver.

"Like the other day, when I got the ball back from [catcher] Gary [Sanchez], a lot of times, I like to walk in a circle to the back of the mound," Duffey said. "And while I'm doing that, I'm hearing 'fastball.' I still go through my normal routine, but now I don't have to stop for a sign.

"Especially for relievers, it's going to take away the mental tax of worrying about signs. OK, what sign set are we using today? Is that what the catcher is using? Because a lot of times, we change signs every day. Sometimes even within one game."

Said catcher Ryan Jeffers: "You can do everything with it. Pitch, location, speed, pickoffs, everything. Once you get used to it, it's really easy."

Players will hear a voice, with volume adjustment, and catchers can hide the buttons they push so hitters can't steal the sign.

"The days for us, at least, of the catchers putting down signals has come and gone," Twins starter Sonny Gray said.

Last year's major league games averaged three hours and 10 minutes, longest in MLB history. Will the game speed up as a result of the new system?

"We have to understand as pitchers that we're still in control. It's still our situation," Gray said. "It's still our game. Nothing happens until we throw the ball. Just because something tells you this, it doesn't necessarily mean, 'Hey, you hear it and now you have to throw the ball.' You still can breathe. You still can get in and find your rhythm."