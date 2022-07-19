The Twins finished the Major League Baseball draft on Tuesday with 10 selections, including catchers with their first two picks of the day.

Andrew Cossetti of St. Joseph's (Pa.) was the first catcher taken, in the 11th round. He hit .327 with 19 home runs in 53 games.

Arizona State catcher Nate Baez was the 12th-round pick. He batted .319 with 10 home runs as a freshman.

The 13th-round pick was righthanded pitcher C.J. Culpepper of California Baptist University. He started 14 games as a junior and had 76 strikeouts in 69 innings.

Omari Daniel, a shortstop at the Walker School in Georgia, was a 14th-rounder. He's committed to play at Oregon.

Southern Mississippi pitcher Ben Ethridge went in the 15th round. The righthanded reliever had 39 strikeouts in 31 innings.

Also taken by the Twins were Academia Presbiteriana (Puerto Rico) High School shortstop Jankel Ortiz, who is headed to Alabama-Birmingham; Wright State outfielder Alec Sayre; lefthander Zachary Veen of Point Loma Nazarene University; righthander Garrett McMillan of Alabama; and Trinity (Ky.) High School outfielder Korbyn Dickerson, who is committed to Louisville.