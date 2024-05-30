Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota won the inaugural PWHL championship series, and the team is poised to celebrate the victory in St. Paul on Friday evening.

The festivities will begin at 5 p.m. in Rice Park near the Herb Brooks statue and Wild correspondent Jessi Pierce will emcee. Deputy Mayor Jaimee Tincher will issue a proclamation during the celebration, per a team spokesperson.

The event will also feature a DJ and photo station.

While the city of St. Paul hasn't announced any official festivities to mark the historic win, Mayor Melvin Carter quipped on X that "Championship = Parade. Them's the rules. Stay tuned"

When Pioneer Press reporter Frederick Melo asked Carter if he was serious, the mayor replied with a GIF of former President Barack Obama quipping, "You think I'm joking."

The team defeated PWHL Boston 3-0 to take home the trophy on Wednesday, two days after Minnesota lost in double overtime following an overturned goal that would have clinched the championship. The women's pro hockey league featured six teams in its inaugural season.

In addition to Minnesota and Boston, teams were based in New York and the Canadian cities of Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto.