LOWELL, MASS. – The six teams of the Professional Women's Hockey League still don't have nicknames. Wednesday, in the final game of its inaugural season, PWHL Minnesota earned one.

You can call them champions now, after a 3-0 victory over Boston delivered the first Walter Cup to the State of Hockey. Two days after a wrenching double-overtime loss in Game 4, Minnesota went on the road and finished the job in Game 5 at Tsongas Center. Liz Schepers scored in the second period, and Michela Cava and Kendall Coyne Schofield added goals in the third to give Minnesotans — at long last — a purple-clad champ.

"Our team battled every game," Cava said. "We all grinded it out and stuck together. I'm proud of everyone. It's been an amazing journey."

After the heartache of Game 4, when Boston won 1-0 only a minute after a Minnesota goal was disallowed, Minnesota rebounded with a dominant performance. It controlled play for much of the final two periods with its speed, patience, discipline and crisp passing.

Defensively, it shredded the Boston attack in the neutral zone, outshooting the home team 44-17 in front of a crowd announced at 6,309. Over the final 40 minutes, Minnesota racked up 35 shots to Boston's 10.

Minnesota goaltender Nicole Hensley earned her second shutout of the finals. She started the last four games of the series and allowed only two goals on 89 shots. Minnesota forward Taylor Heise, the playoff MVP, was the league's leading scorer in the postseason, with a PWHL-best five goals and eight points, and Cava was second with four goals and seven points.

"People believed in each other every single shift," Heise said. "I'm really proud of the group."

Minnesota scored the game's first goal at six minutes, 14 seconds of the second period, when Schepers tapped the puck in on the back door after Sydney Brodt lured Boston goalie Aerin Frankel out of position. Cava made it 2-0 at 8:08 of the third on a wraparound, and Coyne Schofield's empty-netter brought Minnesota the 35-pound Tiffany trophy.

After a late-season losing streak nearly knocked it out of playoff position, Minnesota showed its mettle in a hard-fought postseason run. It went the distance in both its playoff series, beating Toronto three times in a row to capture the best-of-five semifinals before the five-game finals.

The season ended where it began for both teams. Minnesota played its first PWHL game against Boston at Tsongas Center, winning 3-2 on Jan. 3.

Throughout the series, Boston counted on using its muscle to negate Minnesota's speed. The PWHL has allowed more physical play than the women's game typically permits, and Boston took advantage of it. In Game 4, Boston took it up a notch, zeroing in on Minnesota's best players — especially Heise — and pounding them hard.

Wednesday, Minnesota coach Ken Klee expected Boston to come out blazing.

"They're going to be excited for the first period," he said. "We've got to make sure we're ready to play and be excited as well. We're going to have to ride the ups and downs, and hopefully, we're on the right side at the end of it."

Neither team scored in the high-flying, hard-hitting first period. In the second, Minnesota's speed prevailed. It kept Boston pinned in its own end for long stretches, outshooting it 16-7 and scoring the first goal.

Schepers had absorbed a hard hit early in the period when she was hit from front and back by two Boston players. The play was reviewed for contact to the head, but no penalty was called. Schepers looked irritated when her shift ended, and she got her revenge less than three minutes later with her first goal of the season.

Minnesota had been putting heavy pressure on Frankel throughout the period, and they kept it up, as Brodt carried the puck toward the slot and attempted a shot. She fanned, but she scooped up the puck and skated to the right, where Frankel had come out of the net to challenge her.

Brodt passed across the goalmouth behind Frankel to Schepers, who was waiting at the left post to direct the puck into the net.

Boston couldn't gain any ground in the third period. Minnesota outshot it 19-3, and Cava finished off a long shift in the Boston zone with the goal.