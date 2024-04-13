DETROIT – The Twins put shortstop Carlos Correa on the 10-day injured list after he strained his right oblique in Friday night's 8-2 loss to the Tigers.

That move sparked a flurry of Saturday morning transactions as the Twins prepared for a doubleheader against Detroit.

Jair Camargo was called up from St. Paul, giving the team three catchers. But the Twins' two top position prospects with the Saints, shortstop Brooks Lee and outfielder Trevor Larnach, are both sidelined because of injury and unavailable for recall.

Camargo was 11-for-41 with two home runs for the Saints. He will wear No. 85 as he looks to make his major league debut.

Reliever Matt Bowman was also called up after pitching six scoreless innings in five appearances for the Saints. The 32-year-old righthander has pitched in the majors for the Cardinals, Reds and Yankees (last year). Michael Tonkin, added in a cash deal with the Mets earlier this week, was designated for assignment. He pitched two innings Friday, giving up two runs.

Simeon Woods-Richardson was officially added as the 27th player for the doubleheader, where he will start Game 2. He is 0-1 in two starts with St. Paul, with eight strikeouts in 8⅓ innings.

Correa is hitting .306 with a home run and an .876 OPS through 11 games.

The Twins' injured list now includes third baseman Royce Lewis (quad), right fielder Max Kepler (knee), closer Jhoan Duran (oblique), reliever Josh Staumont (calf), reliever Caleb Thielbar (hamstring), reliever Justin Topa (left patellar) and reliever Daniel Duarte (triceps). Anthony DeSclafani, acquired in the Jorge Polanco trade with Seattle and expected to be in the starting rotation, is out for the season after forearm flexor tendon surgery.















