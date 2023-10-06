Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand dives right into a preview of the American League Division Series between the Twins and Astros. He and Star Tribune beat writer Phil Miller speculate on the Game 1 pitching matchup and what the Twins need to do to advance even deeper in the playoffs.

20:00: Get to know new Vikings running back Cam Akers, who gave the backfield immediate help in Sunday's win.

25:00: Minnesota United is sputtering to the finish line, and changes seem inevitable.

