When Byron Buxton hit a home run in the fifth inning of Sunday's 3-1 Twins victory over Cleveland, it was celebrated as the 1,000th by the team since it moved into Target Field 12 years ago.

But it wasn't.

If you want to know just about anything about the Twins and home runs, you should follow @TwinsDingers on Twitter. It uses the Stathead service from the Sports Reference suite of websites to pass along home run statistics large and small.

Soon after the Twins publicized the Buxton home run, @TwinsDingers dropped a rebuttal:

The Miguel Sano home run in question was actually hit during a two-game series at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on April 17, 2018 between the Twins and Cleveland, in a game where Minnesota was officially the home team. Sano's 14th-inning home run off former teammate Matt Belisle tied the score at 1-1, and the Twins won two innings later on an RBI single by Ryan LaMarre.

In case you were wondering how this unfolded so quickly, @TwinsDingers was one step ahead of any competition in being ready for the moment:

And finally, if you're curious about the players who've hit other milestone home run for the Twins at Target Field, here's the list from 1 to 1,000 999.



