Becker, a Class 3A team, doesn't get many opportunities to prove itself against the best of the large class. The Bulldogs passed their first test.

No. 4 Becker, on its home court, slipped past No. 5 Eden Prairie 70-67 on Friday. Becker lost both of its matchups with Lake Conference teams last season, by 28 and 41 points.

Senior guard Ayla Brown scored a game-high 25 points. The Bulldogs' next big test will come in a little more than a month when they travel to No. 2 St. Michael-Albertville.

Rosemount (4-0) and Lakeville South (7-0) remain unbeaten, waiting for somebody to stumble so they can crack the Metro Top 10.

This week's marquee matchup

Lakeville North at Rosemount, 7 p.m. Thursday

The unranked Irish have an opportunity to take matters into their own hands and leap into the Metro Top 10 with a victory over No. 10 Lakeville North. Don't expect to see a lot of scoring; the Irish yield only 45.8 points per game. Rosemount beat Lakeville North in all three head-to-head matchups a year ago.

Girls basketball Metro Top 10

1. Hopkins (6-0)

2. St. Michael-Albertville (5-0)

3. Minnetonka (5-1)

4. Becker (3A) (4-0)

5. Eden Prairie (6-1)

6. Chaska (5-1)

7. Wayzata (6-1)

8. East Ridge (7-2)

9. Maple Grove (5-2)

10. Lakeville North (4-2)