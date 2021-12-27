Temperatures teetering above and below freezing early Monday combined with a light drizzle and put a crusty glaze on top of a few inches of snow around the Twin Cities.

That made for slow going on roads all across the metro area and beyond, and made footing on sidewalks precarious as well.

From noon Sunday through 8 a.m. Monday, the State Patrol said its troopers responded to 189 crashes across the state, with 21 injuries. Another 209 vehicles spun out, and eight semitrailer trucks jackknifed, the patrol said.

And from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday, the patrol added, its troopers responded to another 40 crashes, with four more people injured, 44 more vehicles going off the road and two additional jackknifed semis.

Snowfall overnight and heading toward sunrise varied greatly across the state. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported just shy of 3 inches, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

With the newest snowfall, there has been 20 1⁄ 2 inches of snow at the airport so far this season, nearly 3 inches above normal for this time of year, the weather service said.

The deepest reading from the latest snow in the Twin Cities area belongs to East Bethel, with 4 inches. In Chanhassen, there's been less than 2 inches so far, the NWS said.

In central Minnesota, the weather service is reporting 18 inches in St. Mathias, south of Brainerd, 10 inches southwest of Little Falls and 7.8 inches in Pierz.

Back in the Twin Cities, the weather service said the winds will pick up late in the morning and into the afternoon, with gusts of up to 35 miles per hour whipping around any snow that didn't get glazed over.

As skies clear in the afternoon, temperatures will fall into the teens, according to the NWS.

Come Tuesday, look for more snow and freezing rain during the day before a nighttime low of just below zero, the weather service said.

Then expect bone-chilling cold for the rest of 2021 in the Twin Cities. Highs will hover on either side of 10 above zero, with lows below zero every night, according to the NWS.