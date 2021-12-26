Winter Storm Continues Into Sunday Night

The winter storm that has started to bring snow to portions of the state Sunday afternoon will continue into the overnight hours - and across portions of northern Minnesota into Monday. The entire state is either under a Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory. Blizzard Warnings are also in place for the North Shore from Two Harbors to Grand Portage for the potential of 8-14" of snow and wind gusts to 45 mph.

The heaviest snow with this system will fall along the North Shore where totals of a foot or more will be possible. A band of 6"+ is expected in many areas of northern Minnesota, with around 3-5" for the Twin Cities metro (higher amounts on the north side). Some freezing drizzle will mix in overnight across southern Minnesota.

Monday Weather Outlook

For the most part, snow will be over by the morning commute in the Twin Cities, but know that any travel is likely to still be at least somewhat rough due to the overnight snow and ice. We'll see the potential of blowing snow during the day due to breezy west winds gusting to 35 mph at times. Skies will become sunnier throughout the day, but temperatures will be dropping behind the system into the teens by the mid-afternoon hours.

The snow lingers in northern Minnesota during the day, but conditions clear out in southern Minnesota during the morning hours. Highs will be in the 20s to lower 30s, but a lot of these highs will be set early in the day with dropping temperatures through much of the day.

Another Snowy Event Tuesday Into Tuesday Night

A second system moves in on Tuesday bringing another round of snow to the region. Right now the best timing on the snow for the metro would be from the midday hours through the evening, lasting through Tuesday Night across northern Minnesota. We could see another 2-4" fall across the region, with slightly higher amounts along the North Shore.

Cold Intrusion To End 2021

Behind that Tuesday system, we'll see some of the coldest temperatures so far this season. The coldest low so far at MSP this season has been 3F, and that could be surpassed Wednesday morning. Many areas of Minnesota will dip below zero, with highs not climbing above that mark across parts of northern and western parts of the state.

All of Minnesota looks to dip below zero Thursday morning, marking the first time this winter below zero in the Twin Cities. Highs look to climb above zero in many areas of the state but likely staying below zero in northwestern Minnesota. You do see snow icons for Thursday - don't expect to be a lot, it'll be more one of those days where any cloud could bring very light snow with it that doesn't really accumulate.

New Year's Forecast

I'm expecting quiet weather for New Year's Eve with highs reaching the teens in southern Minnesota but staying a few degrees below zero in northwestern Minnesota.

Our first snow chance of 2022 will come in on New Year's Day across southern Minnesota, with the best chances for several inches occurring across southeastern Minnesota as the main system passes off to our south. The good news is that temperatures stay cold, so there won't be many issues (at least temperature-wise) for the NHL Winter Classic game.

Behold: The Dead of Winter Approaches

By Paul Douglas

Would you rather talk about the Vikings or the weather? Don't hold back. Pull up a chair and tell me your fears and frustrations. I share them. Can we all agree it snowed overnight?

What I've learned (the hard way) over 45 years of attempting to predict winter storms: 1). Every storm is different, frustratingly unique. 2). If I predict 3-6" you will remember 6". 3). We often get less snow than a consensus of weather models predict. If I predict 6" and you see 4" in your yard, that's marginally acceptable. If I predict 2" and 10" falls? That is NOT OK.

We dry out today, but the next burst of snow arrives late Tuesday. Another 3-6" may fall before temperatures tumble and we awaken to subzero lows by Thursday morning. Models suggest another snowfall on New Year's Day with a few inches of fluff. By Sunday it may be dangerously cold with subzero highs and a windchill of -30F. Happy Numbing New Year!

The Dead of Winter is close. Good news for snow lovers and anyone selling boots and heavy winter parkas.

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Snow tapers, windy. High 28 – temps drop during the day. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind W 20-35 mph.

TUESDAY: More PM snow. Another 3-6". Wake up 6. High 20. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Peeks of sun, nippy. Wake up 2. High 9. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cold, few flakes. Wake up 0. High 16. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind SE 8-13 mph.

FRIDAY: Coating of light snow. Wake up 4. High 13. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind NE 7-12 mph.

SATURDAY: Bitter New Year's Day. Few inches. Wake up 0. High 3. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Better travel. Dangerous wind chill. Wake up -15. High -6. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

December 27th

*Length Of Day: 8 hours, 47 minutes, and 41 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: 27 seconds

*When Do We See 9 Hours Of Daylight: January 9th (9 hours, 0 minutes, 29 seconds)

*Latest Sunrises Before We Start Gaining Morning Light: 7:51 AM between December 30th and January 5th

*Next Sunset At/After 5 PM: January 17th (5:00 PM)

This Day in Weather History

December 27th

National Weather Forecast

We'll be watching areas of snow, ice, and rain across a good portion of the nation for the last Monday of the year. The best chance for icing will be across portions of the eastern Great Lakes.

Several feet of snow will fall in the mountains out west the next few days, with upwards of at least 1-2" of rain in the Ohio Valley.

85 Days Later, La Palma's Volcano Has Officially Stopped Erupting

More from Earther: "After nearly three months of wreaking destruction on La Palma with its lava, ash, and earthquakes, in recent days the Cumbre Vieja volcano fell silent on the island. Experts officially certified that the eruption was over on Christmas Day. Some media outlets, and even Spain's president, said it was the volcano's version of a holiday gift. Yet, it's difficult to think of anything that has caused such tragedy as being the gift-giving type."

Desert shrubs cranked up water use efficiency to survive a megadrought. It may not be enough.

More from the University of Utah: "Shrubs in the desert Southwest have increased their water use efficiency at some of the highest rates ever observed to cope with a decades-long megadrought. That's the finding of a new study from University of Utah researchers, who found that although the shrubs' efficiency increases are unprecedented and heroic, they may not be enough to adapt to the long-term drying trend in the West. "The Southwest is in a really dry period," says Steven Kannenberg, postdoctoral research associate in the U's School of Biological Sciences, "and this is further evidence of how much the 'megadrought' has impacted plant functioning and how anomalous this period is.""

- D.J. Kayser