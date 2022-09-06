A husband and wife from the Twin Cities were among the 10 people who died in the crash of a float plane into Washington state's Puget Sound over the weekend, Coast Guard officials said Tuesday.

The single-engine DHC-3 Turbine Otter had left Friday Harbor, a popular tourist spot, for the Seattle suburb of Renton, when it went down Sunday with no distress call.

One body was recovered by a civilian, but the others remain unaccounted for and may never be recovered, according to the Coast Guard, which has not disclosed the name of the victim found in the water.

The Coast Guard ended the search for survivors Monday afternoon after completing more than two dozen sortie flights and "saturating an area of more than 2,100 square nautical miles," it said on Twitter.

"All next of kin have been notified of this decision," the Coast Guard added. "Our hearts go out to the families, loved ones and friends of those who remain missing and the deceased."

Luke and Rebecca Ludwig, both 42, lived in Shorewood, according to public records.

Luke Ludwig became director of engineering for Arizona-based HomeLight Home Loans in September 2021, according to his online professional resume.

"The entire HomeLight team extends our deepest sympathies to both Luke and Becca's families, friends and loved ones," HomeLight said in an email. "Luke was a deeply devoted father, husband, outdoorsman and coach for his kids' sports teams, known for his remarkable kindness and generous spirit."

Previously, Ludwig worked for 14 years for SportsEngine, an online youth sports data platform. He earned computer science degrees from the University of Minnesota Morris and then the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities.

Rebecca Ludwig's online resume lists her as an analyst for Optum, which sells health care services.

Scott Giard, director of the U.S. Coast Guard's search and rescue for the Pacific Northwest, said at a news conference that officials received reports that "the aircraft dropped suddenly at a fair amount of speed and hit the water."

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is now leading an investigation into what led to the crash.

The charter aircraft was operated by Northwest Seaplanes, with offices near the Renton Municipal Airport.

"The team at Northwest Seaplanes is heartbroken," a company posting on Facebook read. "We don't know any details yet regarding the cause of the accident. We are working with the FAA, NTSB and Coast Guard. We have been in communication with the families. We are praying for the families involved, including our pilot and his family."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.