'Boo, Bitch'

You may have nostalgic feelings for the John Hughes films of the '80s, but they weren't nearly as smart as today's high school sitcoms, many of which feature teenage girls who want to be more than pretty in pink. In the latest, neglected BFFs flirt with popularity after at least one of them turns into a ghost. The supernatural story line is full of logical flaws but you won't find fault with the performances. Stars Lana Condor and Zoe Colletti behave like seasoned pros with backpacks of facial reactions that would make Jim Carrey proud. Netflix

'Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World'

Even seasoned world travelers may have a hard time finding this diverse stretch of South American land on a map. That shouldn't stop you from making the trip, at least via this beautifully photographed six-part series. The opener dazzles with unique footage, including 5,000-pound seals fighting like sumo wrestlers and orcas beaching themselves to capture prey. "Game of Thrones" star Pedro Pascal narrates. 8 p.m. Sunday, CNN

'Tuca & Bertie'

Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong lend their voices to the third season of this clever cartoon that celebrates the power of female bonding. Think "Laverne & Shirley" in the animal kingdom. This time around, Tuca is dating an alcoholic tree while Bertie gets eaten by a snake. If those sound like twists from "BoJack Horseman," it may be because creator Lisa Hanawalt used to be a writer on that show. 11 p.m. Sunday, Adult Swim

'Wuhan Wuhan'

"POV," the mighty platform for independent film, kicks off its 35th season with this intimate documentary about residents coping with COVID in the Chinese city where it originated. Director Yung Chang does away with narration, letting her characters — exhausted doctors, cranky patients, a needling housewife — drive the story. You can clearly make out the frustration and fear under their masks. The scene in which a young boy cries for his mother over the phone will make you hug your kid extra hard. 9 p.m. Monday, TPT, Ch. 2

'Five Guys a Week'

If you're burned out on "The Bachelorette," which returns Monday, try this new reality series in which a woman agrees to take on male roommates, eliminating them one by one until she finds true love (or something close to it). Extra points to suitors who don't leave the toilet seat up. 9 p.m. Wednesday, Lifetime

