Mike Max, a Minnesota sports journalist who's more famous than many of the athletes he covers, has lost his spot on the WCCO Radio team.

The departure was shared in an internal memo that went out Tuesday to station employees.

"In an effort to reduce costs, we had to make some difficult decisions today and had to say goodbye to Mike Max," wrote Jeff Gonsales, senior vice president and Minneapolis market manager for Audacy, which has owned the station since 2017. Max is expected to remain the sports director at WCCO TV, which is owned by CBS.

Audacy is the country's second-largest radio company with more than 200 stations. The Philadelphia-based organization started making cuts nationwide earlier this week. A spokesperson told the Philadelphia Business Journal that layoffs will affect 5% of the workforce.

"It was a thrill to host at the same time slot for 24 years on the station I grew up with," Max told the Star Tribune. "I leave with no regrets."

It's unclear who will permanently fill the 6:30-9 p.m. weekday spot where "Sports to the Max with Mike Max" aired. Sources at the station believe Henry Lake, who has been hosting the 9 p.m. program, will take it over.

The economic outlook didn't stop the station from recently luring a high-profile personality to its team. In June, Jason DeRusha shifted from the WCCO TV morning-show to his own afternoon show on WCCO Radio.

Max, 57, who grew up in Gaylord, Minn., has been with the radio station since 1998. He earned high praise from colleagues and viewers in 2020 for his coverage of protests in the wake of George Floyd's killing.

"He should be a spokesperson for Caribou Coffee," WCCO TV anchor Frank Vascellaro told the Star Tribune at the time. "This dude has more energy than the Energizer Bunny. I've never, ever seen him fatigued."