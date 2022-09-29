'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers'

Emilio Estevez isn't the only thing missing from the second season of this hit series. This time out, the scrappy hockey players are based at an elite training camp in California, which means the references to Minnesota are few and far between. The show sort of makes up for the slight by casting North Dakota native Josh Duhamel as the camp coach and potential love interest for Lauren Graham. He's tough in a Disney-type way, which means he probably only showers every other day. Despite the new setting, the adorable kids still have plenty of Midwest spunk. Disney Plus

'Saturday Night Live'

A massive exodus from the cast means the 48th season will welcome four newcomers who will most likely spend a good portion of the year getting their sea legs. These transition years can be tough to watch. Fortunately, producer Lorne Michaels still has Bowen Yang, Heidi Gardner and Cecily Strong to help him navigate the choppy waters. Miles Teller hosts this weekend's opener with musical guest Kendrick Lamar. 10:30 p.m. Saturday, KARE 11, Ch. 11

'East New York'

Writer William Finkelstein is a police show veteran with a list of credits that include "NYPD Blue," "Law & Order" and "Brooklyn South." His latest borrows heavily from those past works, but with a female rebel (Amanda Warren) at the helm. The language and look no longer feel groundbreaking but the approach should appeal to fans who prefer that their crime procedurals be grounded in gritty reality. 8:30 p.m. Sunday, WCCO, Ch. 4

'Nothing Compares'

This documentary offers a re-evaluation of Sinéad O'Connor, the singer whose career took a nosedive after her public protests against the Catholic Church and the anti-abortion movement. O'Connor herself provides the narration, which is almost as powerful as the riveting concert footage. One nit: The film barely mentions that Prince wrote "Nothing Compares 2 U" but that may be because the late artist's estate wouldn't let director Kathryn Ferguson use the song. Starts streaming Friday; 9 p.m. Sunday, Showtime

'Interview With a Vampire'

Fans of Anne Rice and the 1994 film starring Tom Cruise will recognize portions of this new series. But creator Rolin Jones has his own ideas. This time out, the relationship between Lestat and Louis is an undeniable romance with all the ramifications that come with it. Even those who aren't into the supernatural will appreciate the care that went into re-creating 1910s New Orleans. 9 p.m. Sunday, AMC

'Sidney'

Plenty of kind words were written about Sidney Poitier when he died in January. But to truly appreciate his talent and impact, you must check out this documentary. Director Reginald Hudlin overlooks the actor's later performances, focusing instead on his subject's challenging childhood and 1960s work. Robert Redford and Barbra Streisand are among those who sing his praises. Apple TV Plus

'So Help Me Todd'

Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden and "Pitch Perfect's" Skylar Astin play a bickering mother and son in this detective/legal/screwball comedy mash-up. The series depends almost entirely on the charms of its leads, who are more than up to the task. Astin has the characteristics of a young Tom Hanks: charming, mischievous and quick on his feet. He even runs funny. If Hollywood ever has the gumption to remake "Splash," Astin should be the first call. 8 p.m. Thursday, WCCO, Ch. 4

'Lou'

If Liam Neeson, 70, can still play a two-fisted hero, then why not 62-year-old Allison Janney? The "West Wing" actor is more than believable as an ex-CIA agent searching for a missing child, giving the kidnappers the kind of beatdown you suspect that her C.J. Cregg wanted to lay on White House reporters. But the ridiculous and unnecessary twists keep getting in the way of the fun. This is one case where more action and less story would have been in order. Netflix