'The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden'

I wish I could make it to one of the Piano Man's final shows at MSG, but that would require some uptown girl springing for the pricey tickets. Thank goodness CBS has captured this March concert, Joel's first for network television. In addition to the usual hits ("Only the Good Die Young," "Big Shot," "You May Be Right"), we'll get Sting onstage to duet on "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic" and a guest appearance from Jerry Seinfeld. Concerts not starring Taylor Swift usually don't attract a lot of TV viewers; this should be one of the exceptions. 8 p.m. Sunday, CBS

'An American Bombing: The Road to April 19th'

One of the more powerful experiences I've had as a tourist was at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. They've done a tremendous job of honoring the victims, rescuers and journalists associated with that 1995 tragedy. No documentary can come close to delivering the same impact as visiting that site, but the team behind this two-hour special does its best by providing a thorough back story and getting chilling reflections from a wide range of sources, including some of the extremists who were closely tied to bomber Timothy McVeigh. 8 p.m. Tuesday, HBO

'Scoop'

This film about the BBC's interview with Prince Andrew may remind you of "Frost/Nixon," another look at how cameras can diminish even the most powerful figures. The scenes of journalists and royal advisers prepping for the showdown could have been tedious. But they end up being riveting thanks to a snark-packed script and crisp performances from Gillian Anderson, Billie Piper and Rufus Sewell. Netflix

'Finding Her Beat'

This Minnesota-made film about how female Taiko drummers in the Twin Cities assembled an international showcase just as COVID-19 was hitting is now streaming for free. Directors Dawn Mikkelson and Keri Pickett do a nice job of showcasing the enthusiasm of the chief organizers both at home and during a concert at St. Paul's Ordway Center. Tubi

'Freaks and Geeks'

Joe Flaherty, who died April 1, never enjoyed the success of fellow "SCTV" alum like Martin Short, John Candy and Andrea Martin. But he did manage to shine in this 1999-2000 sitcom, bringing much needed humanity to the role of a super-square father. NBC canceled the series after just a dozen episodes, but its short run has only made it more of a cult classic. Various streaming services; free on Pluto





