'NCIS: Sydney'

The fifth member of the "NCIS" family gives plenty of nods to its Australian setting, including local lingo ("someone's telling porky pies") and native critters (the inland taipan snake with a nasty bite). But it doesn't stray far from the rigid structure that franchise fans have relied on for two decades. Expect every episode to include a foot chase, shootout and a tidy ending. The resident wisecracker is played by Tuuli Narkle, as adept with a sarcastic aside as she is with a gun. 7 p.m. Wednesday, CBS. Paramount Plus

'The Curse'

Emma Stone is the main draw here, but she's merely a pawn in the bizarre world of co-star and co-creator Nathan Fielder. Those familiar with "Nathan for You" know that the comedian loves putting himself in tricky situations then finding the most peculiar way out of them. He applies the same approach in this scripted series in which he and Stone play an insecure couple eager to prove their self-worth through a home-flipping TV show. The pair have zero chemistry; most viewers will strain to find any laughs. Unless you're a huge Fielder fan, this is not for you. Paramount Plus and 9 p.m. Sunday, Showtime

'007: Road to a Million'

The producers of the James Bond movies have signed off on this reality-competition show. That means you'll hear strains of the famous theme song, see lots of funky gadgets and chuckle at host Brian Cox channeling Goldfinger. But the early challenges, which rely heavily on a knowledge of European history and the ability to tackle Scottish hills, are never as thrilling as those on "The Amazing Race." Prime Video

'A Town Called Victoria'

This three-hour edition of "Independent Lens" dives deep into a 2017 fire that destroyed a mosque in a small Texas town, a crime that brought out both the best and worst in the tight-knit community. Director Li Lu makes sure we really get to know the mosque leaders as well as the parents of the main suspect. 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, TPT

'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'

My late-night diet usually consists of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" followed by "Late Night With Seth Meyers," but I'll switch over to the "Late Show" whenever it has a fascinating guest. Colbert is one of TV's best interviewers, so his chat with Barbra Streisand, taped at her home, should be fascinating. 10:35 p.m. Monday, CBS