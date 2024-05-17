'Bridgerton'

Not only are the steamy bedroom romps, secrets and lies back for Season 3 but so are the reimagined pop covers. The soundtrack includes Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever," Sia's "Cheap Thrills" and BTS' "Dynamite" covered by Vitamin String Quartet and an Atwood Quartet cover of Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey's "Snow on the Beach." The first four episodes of the season, which follows the romantic arc between Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton), are available now, and the next four will land on June 13. Netflix

'The 1% Club'

This British import game show isn't about testing the contestants' IQ. Instead, they have to use logic and common sense for their answers. It's about how one's brain works, says comedian and host Patton Oswalt ("The Goldbergs"). He will quiz them with 15 questions, starting with ones that 90 out of 100 people got right and building toward ones that only 1 out of 100 answered correctly. The prize money? $100,000. Thursday, Prime Video; debuts on Fox June 3.

'American Idol'

Sunday night's "Idol" is a double finale. It wraps up Season 22 and will be Katy Perry's final episode as a judge. "She's gonna perform, we're gonna celebrate her all night," host Ryan Seacrest told "Entertainment Tonight." In addition to Perry taking the stage, there will be performances by Jason Mraz, Seal, New Kids on the Block and Hootie & the Blowfish. Jon Bon Jovi will mentor finalists Abi Carter, Will Moseley and Jack Blocker in the three-hour show. 7 p.m. Sunday, ABC.

'Race to Survive: New Zealand'

There's some serious prize money to be won in this high-stakes adventure series. Nine teams of two will not only have to navigate dangerous summits and harsh terrains with no GPS but also source their own food. If they can survive the "40 days of hell," the team with the strongest fortitude gets $500,000. 10 p.m. Monday, USA.

'Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza'

Michael John Warren's three-part docuseries looks at the 30-year history of the festival from when it kicked off in summer 1991 as a punk underground event to what it has grown to now — a massive bash at Grant Park in Chicago. The series features performances from Billie Eilish, Green Day and Lady Gaga and commentary from Ice-T, Metallica's Lars Ulrich and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea. Tuesday, Paramount+.

'Trying'

Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) are sort of in a better space in Season 4, with the infertility and adoption phases behind them. But the London-based couple still has to deal with the challenges of parenthood when their teen daughter (Scarlett Rayner) wants to connect with her birth mother. Wednesday, Apple TV+.