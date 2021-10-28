Randy Johnson's Three-and-Out

A look around college football each week

Three immediate impact freshmen

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Gophers fans got an up-close look at the top-ranked running back out of Hopewell, Va., in the season opener, when he took a swing pass 70 yards for a TD in the Buckeyes' 45-31 win. Henderson has rushed for 693 yards and 11 TDs and has 168 receiving yards with three TDs.

Caleb Williams, QB, Oklahoma

The five-star recruit and nation's top-ranked QB in the Class of 2021 rescued the Sooners in their 55-48 win over Texas, replacing Spencer Rattler early and leading his team to 48 points. The Gonzaga (D.C.) High School product has passed for eight TDs with one interception and has rushed for four TDs.

Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

The Fresno, Calif., native has outperformed his four-star recruiting rating and No. 13 receiver ranking in the Class of 2021 by catching 29 passes for 542 yards and six TDs. Worthy originally signed his national letter of intent with Michigan but requested and received a release from the Wolverines in May.